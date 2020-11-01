Central Indiana families find ways to celebrate Halloween amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families celebrated Halloween in nontraditional ways as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control listed trick-or-treating as a high risk activity amid the pandemic.

It turns out trick-or-treating wasn’t so tricky after for some agencies. The Wayne Township Fire Department hosted a drive-thru.

“Kids don’t want to wear a mask, they want to wear a mask of a super hero, a vampire or whatever,” said Courtney Rice with Wayne Township Fire. “So to keep them safe this is the best way. Keep them in the car, there’s no contact and everything is good to go so that was our goal.”

The fire department prepared about 800 candy bags to pass out safely. Volunteers followed safety guidelines from the Marion County Public Health Department by wearing gloves and a face mask.

“The mayor advising everybody to not trick-or-treat is probably the best thing we can do, and giving the kids an alternative is the best thing we as a community can do,” Rice added.

While some families stayed in their cars, others stayed at home.

Mother Cori Newland invited News 8 to her home, where kids were banging on a piñata for candy instead of knocking on doors.

“I think it worked for this year and the kids were very happy. We have a group of 5-year-olds, 2-year-olds and a one-and-a-half-year-old,” Newland said. “So I think it was a good age to do it for.”

Trick-or-treaters were in for a surprise across the city of Lawrence. Lawrence police partnered with Brick House Coffee Company to host “Trick or Jeep,” driving decorated Jeeps to make candy deliveries.

“We’re rolling into about seven different communities, police escorted with the Lawrence Police Department and we’ll roll in and stop,” Brick House Coffee Company owner Jared Stayton said. “A lot of them would come up and so whether we’re using the grabbers or tossing them out.”

Lawrence Police Chief David Hofmann said the event is bringing joy to neighbors and helping build a positive relationship between them and officers.

“For us as a police department to be able to get into our neighborhoods, to join a local business, to join our citizens — that’s what we’re all about in Lawrence,” the chief said.

Newland said she’s hoping to go back to the traditional way of trick-or-treating, despite the alternative ways to celebrate Halloween this year.

