Central Indiana man continues tradition of waving flag to honor 9/11 victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana man is continuing a longtime personal tradition to honor the victims of 9/11.

James Clark has waved an American flag for 23 years at the 56th Street overpass above I-465 in Indianapolis on the anniversary of the terror attacks.

Upon seeing the first images that morning in 2001, he sprang into action and started waving the flag hours after the attacks.

“We were all confused — lot of chaos and there was a lot of confusion about what was going on in our country,” Clark said. “I was watching the news and I saw clearly a homeless man waving a branch with a flag tied to it over the bridge in Washington off the Potomac. He was crying that cry that men don’t like to display. That was a hard moment, and I saw that — that moved me.”

The Air Force veteran arrived at his spot at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. A handful of retired firefighters stopped by to greet him and offer support in the early morning hours.

In the two decades since the attacks, Clark only missed out on one year, as he battled cancer. He says his friends kept the tradition alive by waving the flag for him that year.

“Indianapolis is such a great city and I’m honored to be a messenger on a day like [Wednesday],” Clark said. “On a day where we can remember collectively being knocked down … in the midst of all that, there was still hope. I remember the attitude of a nation that collectively came together in a united way.”

Over the years he’s received food, warm clothes and challenge coins for his efforts.

He says the nation should never forget about the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the first responder’s efforts on that day.

“Most of those people are just ordinary people who showed up for work that day, who became really extraordinary in the way of helping others,” Clark said. “I think it’s a good thing to honor that once a year on a somber day to kind of reflect back and look at what makes us great.”

The now-Carmel resident encourages people to give to charity on the anniversary. He particularly shows support for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Clark will be waving the flag on the overpass for 12 hours. He will stick around until about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.