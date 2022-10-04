Local

Central Indiana man gets kidney donation from coworker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Jason Thomas was a relatively healthy person. He certainly wasn’t expecting his kidney to fail him.

“It was definitely a shock. I mean, I was born with one kidney, but it was still a shock,” Thomas said.

Initially, a change in lifestyle and diet was a good answer.

“You know, it was able to get managed through diet and exercise for a while, but it’s always going to progress,” Thomas said.

Eventually Jason’s doctors at IU Health put him on the kidney transplant list. All he could think of was his wife Jannette and their daughter.

“It’s not just me. What’s this going to look like for her?” questioned Thomas.

Jason began searching for a match. Friends and family got tested. He set up Facebook pages and put ads in the local paper. Becky McGinty, coworker at the time, a good working relationship, a smiling glance in the hall, but probably not someone he thought would give him one of her organs.

“Like that, I knew I was meant to do this. I’m doing it,” McGinty said.

Becky had only known Jason for less than a year. She reached out and told him she was the right blood type and knew she’d be a match, and sure enough, she was. Surrounded by friends and family, she surprised Jason with the life changing news.

“You don’t know how to respond. I mean, how do you say thank you to that, right?” Thomas said.

The transplant was done at IU Health. They’ve performed 162 kidney transplants just this year, but it was still nerve wracking.

“Have a major surgery like that and having an organ taken out of your body, you always wonder what’s going to happen,” Becky’s husband, Kale, said.

Now, 2 years later, the surgery was a major success. Jason’s new kidney works perfectly.

“It’s beyond words. I could never thank them enough for what they gave us. They let my husband be here for my daughter,” Jason’s wife, Jannette, said.

Once, just co-workers occasionally chatting at the water cooler, are now connected for life.

“Honored that I could do something to help save someone’s life. We still talk once or twice a week. Something pops up, hey how’s it going? How’s my kidney doing,” McGinty said.