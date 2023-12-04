Central Indiana restaurants where you can dine in an igloo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Explore these Central Indiana restaurants that elevate your dining experience with outdoor igloos, bringing an enchanting touch to winter dining. These cozy, heated domes, available at various eateries, offer an unconventional and snug setting for your meals.

Here’s what to keep in mind for a delightful outdoor igloo dining experience:

Family-Friendly: While children are generally welcome, very young ones might find the enclosed space less enjoyable.

Reservations and Policies: Most places require reservations due to popularity. Some may have minimum food and beverage purchases or restrictions on outside food and drinks. Check individual restaurant policies before visiting.

Bundle Up: While these igloos are heated, they're still outdoors, so dress warmly. Bringing blankets is encouraged for added comfort.

Location: 9061 N 700 W, McCordsville

9061 N 700 W, McCordsville Pricing: Wed-Thurs: $60; Fri-Sun: $100

Wed-Thurs: $60; Fri-Sun: $100 Time limit: 2 hours

2 hours Details: With 8 distinctive igloo themes, Daniel’s Vineyard offers a heated, spacious setting ideal for family or friends gathering amid beautiful views.

Location: 303 E. 161st St., Westfield

303 E. 161st St., Westfield Pricing: Mon-Tues: $50; Wed-Thurs: $100; Fri-Sat: $150; Sunday: $125

Mon-Tues: $50; Wed-Thurs: $100; Fri-Sat: $150; Sunday: $125 Time limit: 2 hours

2 hours Features: Igloo domes accommodating 8-10 people with heaters, music, and personalized food and beverage service for a unique wine experience.

Location: 254 Veterans Way, Suite G, Carmel

254 Veterans Way, Suite G, Carmel Pricing: $35 + $100 food & beverage minimum

$35 + $100 food & beverage minimum Time limit: 2 hours

2 hours Highlights: Situated in Carmel, offering igloos for 6-8 people, Wine & Rind provides freshly made charcuterie boards, a diverse wine selection, and a range of beers.

Location: 303 E. Main St., Westfield

303 E. Main St., Westfield Pricing: $40

$40 Time limit: 2 hours

2 hours About: Cozy heated igloos seating up to eight people at Field Brewing, offering an outdoor dining experience with the comforts of indoors, including available board games.

Location: 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel

1 Carmichael Square, Carmel Pricing: Free reservation with a food and beverage minimum

Free reservation with a food and beverage minimum Details: Set near the Monon Trail, Vivante presents cozy igloos accommodating up to 6 guests, adorned with holiday lights and featuring temperature control and Bluetooth speaker options.

Address: 7015 E. 161st St., Noblesville

7015 E. 161st St., Noblesville Pricing: $20 (Wed-Thurs); $40 (Fri-Sun)

$20 (Wed-Thurs); $40 (Fri-Sun) Time Limit: 2 hours (additional time available for a fee)

2 hours (additional time available for a fee) Features: Private yurts with electric fireplaces, string lighting, and cushioned seating for up to 6 adults, creating a snug atmosphere. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets for added comfort.

