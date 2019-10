Central Indiana trick-or-treat times for 2019

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids.

The misuse of and addiction to opioids -- including prescription pain relievers, heroin and fentanyl -- is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare. That's the reason behind a drug symposium is underway through Wednesday at Embassy Suites Noblesville.