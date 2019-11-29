Central Indiana volunteers help those in need with ‘Pack Friday’

BARGERSVILLE Ind. (WISH) — More than 500 volunteers from across central Indiana are working together to pack nearly 80,000 meals for Hoosiers in need.

Instead of Black Friday, Pack Away Hunger hosted “Pack Friday.”

Volunteers packed into Mallow Run Winery in Bargersville to put together meals on Friday.

The organization raised nearly $20,000 to help feed local families.

Each bag packed contains highly nutritious food and is enough to feed six people.

Pack Away Hunger Indianapolis is hosting another event on Tuesday, Dec. 3. To register and learn more, click here.