Central Indiana woman describes massive power outage in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WISH) — A central Indiana woman is stuck without power in the middle of a massive power outage impacting all of Puerto Rico.

Carmel resident Andrea Butcher and her boyfriend arrived to San Juan on Saturday, just a few days before the island went dark.

On Tuesday morning, New Year’s Eve, Butcher woke up and noticed something had changed.

“I woke up and I said, ‘it feels a little warm in here,’” Butcher said. “We noticed that the air conditioner was not working. So, at some point in the middle of the night, it had gone out.”

The sweeping blackout impacted more than three million people on the island, including people in hospitals, water plants, and nearly all households.

“My boyfriend reached out to the condo owner, and she responded that there was an island wide blackout,” Butcher said. “The first communication we got said maybe 24 to 48 hours it would be out. But, then, I started getting … my mom texted me and said, ‘oh my gosh, it’s all over the news.’ My mom was like ‘it said it could be days.’” Butcher said.

Puerto Rican authorities say an early review points to a failure in the underground electric line in the southern part of the territory. The country has an aging power grid, long known to cause recurring blackouts.

Butcher said they took a few extra steps to accommodate and have access to a generator periodically.

“We put like all of our groceries and all the things in the fridge, and have been plugging in our phones and charging them there,” Butcher said. “So, we’ve been using our hotspot for WiFi and we’ve got these little lanterns for lights.”

The couple chose to travel to the island to escape the bitter cold an Indiana January brings.

Despite the few inconveniences, the couple is making sure they don’t miss out on any fun. Most of their time has been spent outside of their condo, on the beach, or in the rainforest.

“It’s beautiful here, the blue seas, the blue skies. The people are amazing. It’s so safe … It’s been amazing trip. I’ll remember the beauty of the place,” Butcher said. “We’re packing with our little lanterns in the dark. I’ll take my last cold shower here in just a little bit.”