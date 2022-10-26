Local

Ceremony honors Central Indiana domestic violence victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The rain wasn’t enough to keep dozens of people from marching through the Brightwood-Martindale section of Indianapolis, to raise awareness about domestic violence.

“My trauma started early and I want them to know that you can survive, you can be healed,” Shonna Majors, a domestic violence survivor, said.

Majors and others from the Domestic Violence Network were focused specifically on the 46218 zip code, which received 9% of all domestic violence related calls made to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“I know that we are in a culture now where we don’t want to be in people’s business, but its important that we continue to look out for people and love one another and if someone needs help, please help them get where they need to be,” Majors said.

Following the march, candles were lit and the names of 17 domestic violence victims who died between June of 2021 and June of 2022 were read.

“About a month after I was married, I was completely done. I was only married for three months,” Monica Conley said.

Conley suffered more than two years of physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her ex-husband, even after she divorced him.

She wants victims to know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s going to be very difficult. Nothing about getting away from an abusive situation is easy but it gets better and there is life after you experience domestic violence.”

The Domestic Violence Network has several resources for women and men who may be stuck in an abusive relationship including links to shelters and help with using the law to protect yourself.