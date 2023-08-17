Certified autism center opens as first in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new Fort Ben library is the only certified autism center in Indiana. Representatives say the design makes for an equitable and accessible space.

The library fills a service gap for people living on the north east side and far east side. The idea of designing a library centered around autism came from City-County Councilwoman Ali Brown and her work with the Indy Autism Project. She hopes it can light a spark for more places like this in Indianapolis.

The Fort Ben library has that new book smell. That’s because it’s a brand-new facility, but it carries more purpose than just public library. It’s a certified autism center. A unique space as libraries are often known for being quiet.

“I have a six-and-a-half year old who is autistic, and going into spaces, particularly spaces that are considered quiet spaces can be a bit scary for us, because my son stems,” said Brown.

Brown helped envision this library. Funding from Indy Autism Project and Easterseals Crossroads helped make it a reality, providing the necessary certification training for staff.

“When you talk about building a better city, you’re not talking four years from now, you’re talking 40 years from now,” said Brown. “Bringing the collective space where we can all grow and learn together, and build a community.”

All library staff have undergone autism certification. There are sensory items, bags, and more around the library, along with a built in comfort room, but the accessibility goes further than that.

“We paid a lot of close attention to our layout and spacing of the branch. To make sure that everything is a good place so everyone can get around,” said Shelby Peak, branch manager of library.

The center offers a diverse collection in various languages, such as Spanish, Korean, French and Haitian Creole. With roughly 20% of the neighboring population Spanish speaking, signage is in both English and Spanish.

“How can we be more inclusive for those with sensory needs? What programs can we adapt,” said Peak.

Brown says this is the prototype for Indiana, and hopes to secure funding to help transform the other 24 public library branches into certified autism centers.

“Building a greater more accessible city for everybody.”

The grand opening for the public is Saturday August 19 at 10 a.m.