Chaka Khan to headline Indy Jazz Fest

Indy Jazz Fest presented by Citizens Energy Group returns September 17-28 with a lineup of international stars, modern masters and Indy-based creators. Headliners include Chaka Khan, Marcus Miller, and Michael Franks. (Provided Photo/Indy Jazz Fest)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Jazz Fest, the marquee event of the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation, returns September 17-28 with a lineup of international stars, modern masters, and Indy-based creators.

Headliners including the legendary Chaka Khan, bass icon Marcus Miller, and singer-songwriter Michael Franks.

Indy Jazz Fest continues its “All Around Town” series of nighttime concerts in jazz and cabaret venues featuring performers in a cozy, up-close listening experience. Performers include jazz and soul diva Kandace Springs, Latin Grammy winner Aymée Nuviola, actor and Grammy-winning poet and musician Malcolm Jamal Warner, and Indy’s own Naptown Sound.

The festival will wrap up once again with a grand finale event at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the Finale Event at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park will be available online at Ticketmaster.com and from the Indy Jazz Fest website.

Tickets for all other Indy Jazz Fest events will be available at www.indyjazzfest.net and host venue sites The Cabaret and The Jazz Kitchen.

Indy Jazz Fest 2024 Schedule of Events

Sunset Series

Tuesday, Sept. 17 | 6:30 & 9 p.m. | $30-60

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N College Avenue

KANDACE SPRINGS

Wednesday, Sept. 18 | 6:30 & 9 p.m. | $25 to $45

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N College Avenue

BRIA SKONBERG

Thursday, Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | $35 to $75

The Cabaret • 924 Pennsylvania Street, Suite B

AYMÉE NUVIOLA

Friday, September 20 | 7 & 9:30 p.m. | $35-65

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N College Avenue

LAKECIA BENJAMIN

Saturday, Sept. 21 | 5 & 8 p.m. | $35 to $75

The Cabaret • 924 Pennsylvania Street, Suite B

MALCOLM-JAMAL WARNER

Saturday, Sept. 21 | 8 p.m. – midnight | Tickets start at $50

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N College Avenue

NAPTOWN SOUND

Sunday, Sept. 22 | 5 & 8 p.m. | $20-40

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N College Avenue

MARQUIS HILL

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 6:30 & 9 p.m. | $25 to $50

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N College Avenue

JJ AT 100 | INDIANAPOLIS JAZZ COLLECTIVE feat. Rob Dixon

Visit the Indy Jazz Fest website for more information on this year’s Sunset Series artists.

Indy Jazz Fest Grand Finale

Indy Jazz Fest is Saturday, Sept. 28, at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis. Tickets start at $55.

CHAKA KHAN – A cultural icon, Chaka’s distinctive voice and style have influenced generations all over the world. The 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar has defined pop, soul, jazz, and funk music. For Chaka, her empowering anthem “I’m Every Woman” is more than just a song; it’s a way of life.

– A cultural icon, Chaka’s distinctive voice and style have influenced generations all over the world. The 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar has defined pop, soul, jazz, and funk music. For Chaka, her empowering anthem “I’m Every Woman” is more than just a song; it’s a way of life. MARCUS MILLER – With his distinctive style – a unique combination of funk, groove, soul and pure technical skills – Miller has been referred to as one of the most significant bass players in jazz, R&B, fusion and soul. Bass Player Magazine includes him on its list of ten most influential jazz players of this generation.

– With his distinctive style – a unique combination of funk, groove, soul and pure technical skills – Miller has been referred to as one of the most significant bass players in jazz, R&B, fusion and soul. Bass Player Magazine includes him on its list of ten most influential jazz players of this generation. MICHAEL FRANKS – Considered a leader of the quiet storm movement, Franks is known for his string of hits including “Popsicle Toes, “Antonio’s Song.” “The Lady Wants to Know” and many others.

– Considered a leader of the quiet storm movement, Franks is known for his string of hits including “Popsicle Toes, “Antonio’s Song.” “The Lady Wants to Know” and many others. STEVE ALLEE MAGIC HOUR BAND – Indy’s own legendary piano force reconvenes his chart-topping contemporary band for this special occasion featuring jazz superstars Rob Dixon on sax, John Raymond on trumpet, Richard “Sleepy” Floyd on drums, and Jon Wood on bass.

The Indianapolis Jazz Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1996 to preserve the legacy and promote the future of jazz in the Circle City. At the IJF events throughout the year, especially the Indy Jazz Fest, audiences experience the city’s jazz heritage through modern-day world-class music, workshops, panel discussions, and social experiences.

More info and ticket links at www.indyjazzfest.net.