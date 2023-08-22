Changes underway in schools to protect students, teachers from extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temperatures on the rise, Indianapolis school officials are making changes to keep kids and teachers safe.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools says they have moved some schedules for sports and are reminding everyone to stay hydrated.

“As we navigate this weather and temperatures we seek guidance from both the Indiana Department of Education and some of the weather guidance they put out from some of their correspondence,” Mike Johnson, the director of school safety for Hamilton Southeastern Schools, said.

They’re also asking parents to keep a close watch as temperatures continue to rise.

Indianapolis Public Schools says schedules have been altered for kids to avoid peak heat times and teachers are being asked to closely monitor each other and students for any signs of heat exhaustion. Outdoor activities are also limited.

At Carmel Clay Schools, some practices and contests have been canceled altogether, and school systems are also reminding everyone to wear lightweight clothing.

Schools aren’t the only groups that have been making changes to protect people from the heat. Indianapolis city leaders are also offering guidance for everyone by implementing cooling centers and directing people to splash pads at parks across the city.

“The name of the game for us is really our family centers being available throughout the day and into the evening,” the chief communications officer of Indy Parks, Alex Cortwright, said.

Indy Parks says there are a dozen cooling centers to help beat the heat. Christian Park is one of several locations where people can find a place to stay cool.

Many of the cooling centers are open until 8 p.m. but are closed on Sundays. Splash pads are open to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at most Indy Parks locations.

“The splash pads really are designed with the kids in mind and give them a good opportunity to cool off. We also have after-school programming for a lot of our kids across the city to take advantage of as well,” Cortwright said.