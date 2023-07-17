‘Chaos everywhere’: One year since the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — It’s been one year since a mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall left four people dead, including the 20-year-old gunman Jonathan Sapirman.

The three victims were identified as 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, who were husband and wife, and 30-year-old Victor Gomez.

At 4:54 p.m. on July 17, 2022, Sapirman entered the mall and walked directly to the food court restroom with three guns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, according to Greenwood Police Department chief Jim Ison.

An hour and twenty minutes later, he left the restroom and shot Gomez. He then turned toward the Pinedas and shot them both in the food court.

“Sapirman then fired several more rounds into the food court, striking a 22-year-old female. A bullet fragment, believed to have ricocheted, hit a 12-year-old female who was running for the exit in the back,” Ison said following the shooting.

Just before 6 p.m., Sapirman was confronted by an armed civilian, Elishja Dicken of Seymour, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Dicken fired several rounds, shooting and killing Sapirman.

I-Team 8 interviewed Dicken’s girlfriend, Shay Golden, who witnessed the events inside the food court. Golden, a nursing student, was one of the first people to call 911 inside the mall.

I-Team 8 obtained a recording of her call and played it for her to verify the caller was her.

“I hope nobody has to experience what I experienced. It was very traumatic and very raw, and it is not something that anybody deserves to ever go through in life,” Golden said. “I feel like we were meant to be there. I will never know why, none of us will ever know why, but were meant to be there, for whatever reason it was,” Golden said.

I-Team 8 also interviewed Draven Sanders, who was 15-years-old at the time and sitting with his friends at the Greenwood Park Mall when the gunman opened fire.

“Chaos everywhere, like a bunch of shots fired and a bunch of running,” Sanders said.

In the past year, details have come to light as to what happened that day, and why.

In the month after the shooting, investigators said the contents of Sapirman’s laptop, which was found in an oven at his apartment, could not be retrieved. At the time, they were still working on getting information from his phone.

Last week, the Greenwood Police Department said Sapirman’s phone was successfully unlocked in May.

On it, they found photos of Hitler, Nazi propaganda, videos of mass killings, and suicidal notes.

In total, there were 206 videos, and 3,458 images recovered.

The most notable discovery was an image of a handwritten note taken on April 9, 2020. It appears to be a suicide note.

My final thoughts on paper,” Sapirman wrote. “I’m a sociopath. I want to hurt people.”

