Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace opens in Clinton County

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A nonprofit organization is making sure children across the country have a bed to sleep in every night. A man in Frankfort is opening a Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter for Clinton County.

The organization was founded in 2012 in Idaho, but chapters are opening in various parts of the United States. They estimate that up to 2.2 million children in the U.S. sleep on the floor every night.

Mike Foust built some bunk beds for a transition house in Frankfort not too long ago. He was then approached to open a chapter in Clinton County.

Currently, all of the supplies are kept in a storage unit. That is one of the places in which Foust and seven volunteers build the beds.

It’s all donation-based and they’re struggling to get by. Right now, Foust says they need $12,000 to build 30 bunks in October, which is a total of 60 beds.

“Seeing these kids and knowing that they are 3 years old and never even had a bed to sleep in, just shocked me,” Foust said. “It’s something I take for granted every night. Sometimes I wake up in the morning complaining about my bed and they don’t even have a bed to complain about.”

The first build was in September. Seven beds went to different homes in the county. There’s a build every month and the second one is happening at the end of October. Foust already has an order of 20 beds to build.

The organization provides the mattress, bedding, pillows and blankets.

If you’d like to donate, click here.