Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 9 people from Indianapolis

(AP/WISH) — Seventeen people died when the Stretch Duck 7 duck boat sank on Table Rock Lake in Missouri in 2018. Nine of them were from Indianapolis.

Tia Coleman, of Indianapolis, and her nephew survived the sinking but lost nine family members, including her husband and children.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has refiled criminal charges against three men involved in the sinking.

Kenneth McKee, captain of the Stretch Duck 7 faces 17 counts of involuntary manslaughter and 12 counts of child endangerment.

Charles Baltzell, general manager, is charged with 17 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Curtis Lanham, general manager, faces 17 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Each count of involuntary manslaughter carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

A judge dismissed first-degree involuntary manslaughter charges on April 5 against the three men.

Schmitt refiled the involuntary manslaughter charges last Thursday.

He said in a statement Wednesday that his office is committed to seeking justice for the 17 victims. Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas died when the boat sank.