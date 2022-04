Local

Charity cycle event raises money for children’s hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second annual “Ride of a Life Time” Charity Cycle Event kicked off at 8 a.m. at the LifeTime Fitness Castle Creek and Fishers locations Saturday.

Money raised benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Staff at Life Time said the national goal is to raise $1 million.

This event is nationwide and also had a virtual experience as well.