Charity Wrestling show to benefit Indianapolis school athletics program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you ready to rumble? An action-packed wrestling show is set to hit the main stage all while benefitting a local school.

Herron Heat 2 will take over the Herron-Riverside High School gym Saturday to benefit Herron Classical Schools Athletics.

Zane Pasley, a member of Charity Wrestling, the ring announcer for Herron Heat 2, says the audience won’t have a chance to get bored with all the action in store.

“All sorts of crazy action, it’s family friendly, but it’s also going to be hard hitting and action packed,” Pasley said. “All the proceeds go to Herron High School athletic department, they are a very small school with 17 different sports, they go against all of the top teams in the area.”

Pasley says their main event is the Summit Pro High Elevation Championship, but this match is going to be BIG.

“The traditional Indiana scramble, it is for the Herron Heat Chain. It’s going to be eight people going all gas no breaks, crazy style match,” he said.

Doors to the Herron Heat 2 open at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the first bell ringing at 6 p.m. To get in the door is $15 for one ticket, or four for $50.

For more information on the charity wrestling matches, you can find that here.