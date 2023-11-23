Check it out: 20 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While most restaurants are closed for the holiday, several of central Indiana’s longtime favorites, hidden gems, and major chains have hours for all or part of Thanksgiving Day.
Local restaurants with Thanksgiving hours include:
Indiana locations of limited or regional chains with Thanksgiving hours include:
- Matt the Miller’s Tavern
- McCormick & Schmick’s
- Seasons 52
- Fogo de Chao
- Bucca di Beppo
- Maggiano’s
- Metro Diner
- The Oceanaire
- Ruth’s Chris
Major chains with several central Indiana locations and Thanksgiving hours include: