Local

Check out ‘The Big Fun Event – A Royal Affair’ with ICC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A virtual fundraiser is being held this month by the Indianapolis Children’s Choir.

The Big Fun Event – A Royal Affair started earlier in April and will culminate in an online program on April 22 at 6 p.m.

Josh Pedde, ICC’s artistic director, stopped by Daybreak to discuss the program.

Learn more by watching the interview above or by clicking here.