‘Cheese and Thank You’ food truck employs Hoosiers with disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new Indianapolis food truck has debuted with two goals: to serve comfort food and to provide job opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday to unveil the “Cheese and Thank You” food truck, a program through New Hope of Indiana, a nonprofit that provides services for individuals with disabilities, counseling for families in the child welfare system and advocacy efforts.

The food you can buy from “Cheese and Thank You” will be prepared, marketed and served by young adults with developmental disabilities.

“We’ve learned in recent years there’s a gap in services for young people with disabilities after they leave high school. They will have the opportunity to gain skills in the kitchen, in marketing, in customer service and in sales,” said Allison Wharry, CEO of New Hope of Indiana.

The food truck’s menu features two kinds of macaroni cheese and a variety of options.

