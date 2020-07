Cheesy goodness: Westfield restaurant celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A restaurant in Westfield is celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day.

I Heart Mac and Cheese has been open since June.

Customers can create their own bowl of macaroni and cheese with toppings like veggies, meat and extra cheese.

In celebration of National Mac and Cheese, they’re offering a free classic mac and cheese with the purchase of an entree.

They’re open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and located just off Highway 31 and State Road 32.