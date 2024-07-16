Chef Oya’s The Trap to close in August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Popular Indianapolis restaurant, Chef Oya’s The Trap, is closing next month.

The walkup seafood joint hooked central Indiana with its Trap Buttah and generous servings, but now people have until Aug. 10 to enjoy the food.

Owner Chef Oya Woodruff made the announcement on social media over the weekend.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said, “For the last nearly 8 years, ya’ll have shown up and out for us. It’s been an unbelievable ride filled with the most joyous highs and some pretty heartbreaking lows.

I ain’t gotta name off accolades! Ya’ll seen em happen in REAL time!

Above all, we fed hundreds of thousands of people, I am extremely grateful! My crew and I have taken great pride in the fact we’ve been able to provide the city with deliciously dope seafood, and you can believe that Trap Trays will be back at some point! But for right now, we want to go out like we came in. I want to leave my staff in a good place financially as we transition, so I need you all to come by and support us from now until we shut that window for the last time.

You’ve been so good to us and we’re sure that you’ll help us close out this chapter with record breaking support. “

As for what’s next for the highly regarded Chef Woodruff? She took time to social media to give some insight early Tuesday morning.

Chef Woodruff shared on Facebook that she is going to be a high school Culinary Arts & Nutrition teacher; however, it is not clear where she will be teaching.

It is clear Chef Woodruff and the restaurant will be missed. The initial closing post has been shared more than 200 times and contains hundreds of comments sad to see the establishment go.