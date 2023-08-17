Chick-fil-A puts new flavorful twist on beloved fan favorite

Chick-fil-A is putting a new twist on the chicken sandwich with the new, seasonal seasonal Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. (Provided Photo/Chick-fil-A)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s hard to resist a delicious chicken sandwich. For years, restaurants have clucked through the headlines competing to create the most flavorful one.

So, what’s sweet, spicy, salty, and savory? Chick-fil-A’s twist on a beloved fan favorite: the new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. The delicious seasonal treat will be available on menus in Indiana and across the country starting Monday, Aug. 28.

Chick-fil-A says this variation of the chain’s classic chicken sandwich is a flavorful departure from tradition.

The Honey Pepper Pimento chicken sandwich takes the original filet and replaces the pickles with pickled jalapeños.

It’s then topped with a specially-made pimento cheese recipe. This dish is commonly referred to as “the caviar of the South” and is a staple of Southern cuisine. It may come as a surprise that despite its strong association with Southern culture, pimento cheese actually originated in New York, according to Chick-fil-A.

The three main staples in most pimento cheese recipes include cheese, mayonnaise, and pimento peppers. If you don’t know much about this kind of cheese, you should take this delicious Chick-fil-A quiz.

After adding the cheese, a drizzle of honey completes the sandwich, bringing all the flavors and sweetness.

In addition to this new sandwich, Chick-fil-A is also introducing a new milkshake flavor that’s also set to debut nationwide on Monday: the Caramel Crumble milkshake.

This delicious seasonal treat combines rich, velvety caramel with the crunch of blondie crumbles. It’s perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth!

Chick-fil-A is no “spring chicken” when it comes to trying new menu items. Back in June, the chain introduced Maple Pepper Bacon sandwich. It combines candied bacon, sweet heat pickle, and pepper jack cheese between a Maple Brioche Bun.

Despite changing its menu, the popular chain still holds a special place in the hearts of its fans. For the ninth consecutive year, Chick-fil-A earned the top spot in customer satisfaction, as reported by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

We can only wait and see how much the menu will continue to change, but for the time being, let’s enjoy some chicken!