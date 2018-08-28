Chick-fil-A workers to be paid for community work during remodeling

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WISH Photo)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) -- A local Chick-fil-A will be shutting down for remodeling but employees will still be working during the six weeks.

The owner of the Plainfield Chick-fil-A will be paying employees to work in the community while the restaurant is shut down.

Employees will be working in schools, parks and at Active Grace, a center that helps homeless people get back to work.

Owner Chris Spires says he says he wants to keep paying employees while the work is going on and wants to give back to the community at the same time.

The restaurant will get a facelift beginning in late September.

“For the past 14 years, I have served the Plainfield community side by side with some amazing Team Members,” said Spires in a statement. “The support of our amazing community is the reason we are able to expand and renovate our restaurant. We are thrilled to spend some time while we are closed supporting organizations that make Plainfield and the surrounding areas such a wonderful place to live and do business.”

To make a suggestion on a project for employees to participate in, email plainfield.fsu@chick-fil-a.com.