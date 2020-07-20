Child, 12, critically injured in west side fire dies

Photo of the Lupine Terrace fire on July 15, 2020. (Provided Photo/IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 12-year-old child has died following a fire on the city’s west side last week, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The child, identified as 12-year-old Jeremiah Vinson, passed away on Saturday, July 18 at Riley’s Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Vinson was transported to the hospital in critical condition following a house fire in the 6500 block of Lupine Terrace on July 15.

Vinson’s mother, 43-year-old Keiyonna Jones, had already passed away due to injuries from the fire.

Around 7:30 a.m. on July 15, crews were called to the Meadowlane Condos for a house fire.

Both Vinson and Jones were pulled from the second floor in the structure.

At the time, Jones was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi in critical condition where she later passed away.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.