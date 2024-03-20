Child accidentally shot at extended-stay hotel in Whitestown

Police lights flash on top of an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene. A child was accidentally shot at the WoodSpring Suites extended-stay hotel in Whitestown, Indiana, in the late hours of March 19, 2024. (WISH Photo)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A child was accidentally shot late Tuesday night at an extended-stay hotel in Whitestown, police say.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department did not provide an update on the child’s condition.

Capt. John Jurkash, a public information officer with Whitestown police, says the shooting happened at the WoodSpring Suites Indianapolis Zionsville around 10:49 p.m. Tuesday. The suites are an extended-stay hotel just off Interstate 65 northbound near the Whitestown Parkway exchange.

Jurkash says somehow, a gun accidentally discharged sometime overnight, striking the juvenile.

Jurkash also did not say how old the child was, but said he would release more information sometime Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.