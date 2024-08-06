Child dies after found unresponsive in pond

A view on Aug 5, 2024, of a pond at Astoria Park Apartments. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child has died after being found unresponsive in a pond Monday night on the city’s west side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Wayne Township medics were called about 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 7200 block of Causeway Drive. That’s in the Astoria Park Apartments.

A notification from IMPD says officers were initially sent on a report of a missing child. Officers found the child in a pond, rescued the child, and began CPR.

Indianapolis EMS took the child to a hospital, IMPD says. The child was determined to be dead at the hospital.

IMPD did not provide information on the child’s age or gender.

No additional information was immediately available.