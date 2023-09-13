Child hurt after dragged by vehicle outside school on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was transported to an Indianapolis hospital after being dragged by a vehicle outside a school on the city’s far east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 7 a.m. Wednesday to Phalen Leadership Academy @ 103, an IPS Innovation Network School located at 3920 Baker Drive.

A male student was getting out of a vehicle in front of the school building when he got tangled up in rope kept inside the vehicle and was pulled several feet, PLA@103 Principal Matt Rimer said in an email to News 8.

The child was cared for by school staffers until medics arrived. He was stable when transported to a local hospital.

School administrators say the driver of the vehicle was being questioned by police.

No arrests have been made and no additional information was available.