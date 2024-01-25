Child hurt in apartment fire on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was hurt in an apartment fire early Thursday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, firefighters said.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a large fire at the Woodbrook Apartments near 52nd Street and Georgetown Road.

Smoke and fire forced several people living in the apartment building to evacuate.

IFD says the child injured in the fire is expected to recover.

It’s unclear how many apartments were damaged or if anyone was displaced.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.