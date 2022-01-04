Local

Child in car seat dies after crash of car, pickup truck on I-65 near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A child died Tuesday morning after being trapped in the car seat of a car heavily damaged in a crash, Indiana State Police said Tuesday afternoon.

Other information about the 3-year-old child, including the child’s name and gender, were excluded from a state police news release.

Police received an emergency call shortly after 9:45 a.m. Tuesday for a partially disabled vehicle in the left, northbound lane of I-65 about 4 miles south of the Franklin exit for State Road 44. As police were on the way to the scene, more calls came in to dispatchers about a serious crash at the same location, the release says.

Emergency crews freed the child from the car seat and gave emergency medical services to the child. The child died later at an area hospital, the release says.

Two adults also were taken from the crash to an area hospital; they had injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The release also says the driver of the car and the driver of the pickup truck suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The interstate was closed for four hours during the response, rescue and investigation.