FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A child was killed in a Frankfort house Monday morning.

Crews are currently on the scene battling the fire.

The fire broke out at a residence on West Jefferson Street in Frankfort.

According to Frankfort Fire Chief John Kirby, there is one fatality.

Officials are not releasing any further information at this time. Kirby said the home is fully involved and EMS is on scene treating three people.

Several off duty firefighters have been called in to help with the blaze