IFD: Child seriously injured, 2 dogs killed in house fire

Child suffered serious injuries in a fire at the home on Hamilton Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child suffered serious injuries and two dogs were killed in a Friday afternoon house fire, the Indianapolis Fire Department confirmed to News 8.

The fire occurred in a home in the 500 block of N. Hamilton Avenue. That’s just west of Michigan and Rural Streets in the Woodruff Place neighborhood.

The residence was a single-family home converted into two side-by-side units.

Emergency officials at the scene told News 8 the child was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

They did not immediately provide the child’s age.

One firefighter sustained what a spokesperson called a “slight injury” and was also taken to the hospital.

Fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

No other information was immediately available.