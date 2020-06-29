Child shot on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A child was shot on the city’s near east side, according to police.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2500 block of East Brookside Avene around 3:45 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said shots were fired into a residence, grazing the child who was asleep at the time.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Police said the child is expected to be OK.

No information on a suspect has been released.