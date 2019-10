INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child is in the hospital after being struck by a car on the city’s east side.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday at 38th and Gale streets, near Sherman Drive.

According to IMPD, the child was taken to an area hospital, and the driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. The child was in serious condition, IMPD said.

IMPD said there would be traffic issues as police investigate.