Local

Child struck in hit-and-run on east side, in serious condition

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A child is in serious condition after being hit in a hit-and-run on the city’s east side Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of North Mitthoeffer Road and Penrith Drive around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police said a female student of Andrew J. Brown Academy between 10 and 13-year-old was hit by a red vehicle.

IMPD said the child has been taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Initially, the child was in critical condition but police later said she was serious.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

California recall candidate Larry Elder under investigation for 2015 domestic violence accusation

National /

Austria: Former vice chancellor convicted of corruption

International /

myIPS school board meeting from August 27, 2021

IPS Board Meetings /

Indy Eleven to celebrate Bob Ross Saturday

News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image