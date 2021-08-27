Local

Child struck in hit-and-run on east side, in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A child is in serious condition after being hit in a hit-and-run on the city’s east side Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of North Mitthoeffer Road and Penrith Drive around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police said a female student of Andrew J. Brown Academy between 10 and 13-year-old was hit by a red vehicle.

IMPD said the child has been taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Initially, the child was in critical condition but police later said she was serious.