Children's Museum of Indianapolis holds countdown to noon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Some Parents and children celebrated 2019 a little early.

That's because the Children's Museum of Indianapolis held a "countdown to noon."

It's a way to let children celebrate the new year without having to stay up late.

To help those parents and children ring in 2019, there was music from Grammy-nominated Zak Morgan, party favors and children learned how to say "Happy New Year" to friends all over the world.

