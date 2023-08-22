Heat prompts Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to cancel outdoor activities

Several popular summertime attractions in the Indianapolis area are temporarily closed due to extreme heat, including the outdoor portion of the Riley Children's Health Sports Legend Experience at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week’s heat wave has prompted the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to cancel outdoor activities.

The Riley Children’s Health Outdoor Sports Experience will be closed Tuesday – Thursday. Museum officials will decide later this week whether to extend the closure through Friday.

A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday. A daytime high of 90 degrees combined with high humidity will push the heat index into the triple digits — and things are only expected to get hotter on Wednesday and Thursday, says Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey.

Indy Parks has opened 13 family centers as cooling centers and the city’s splash pads remain open for anyone wanting to cool off.

Not in the Indy area? Click here to find a cooling center near you.

Ed. Note: A previous version of this story said Conner Prairie canceled all outdoor activities for Tuesday. This information was incorrect and has been removed.

