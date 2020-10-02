Children’s Museum hosting first-ever ‘Monster MASKarade’ every weekend in October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis from celebrating Halloween.

Traditionally, they host a haunted house inside, but this year, the museum has moved the festivities outside.

The Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience has been turned into a spooky and socially distanced outdoor experience. The special “Monster Maskarade” event runs Fridays and Saturdays throughout the entire month of October.

“There’s all sorts of fantastic games, activities — there’s a boxed meal that we’re providing, as well as some of these amazing displays that some amazing artists have created this year,” Monster Maskarade head witch Abby Auer said. “Come out and join us for the fantastic festivities this October!”

Costumes are encouraged and masks are mandatory for everyone older 2 years old. Tickets can only be purchased online.