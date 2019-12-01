Children’s Museum kicks off ‘Breakfast with Santa’ series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis officially kicked off their Breakfast with Santa series on Sunday.

“It’s one of our more popular holiday events, an opportunity to eat with Santa and talk to him during some special time,” said Leslie Olsen who does public relations for the museum.

It’s also a chance for visitors to write those wish lists.

“Santa has told me everyone is on his nice list this year,” said Olsen.

Breakfast includes a build-your-own breakfast sandwich bar and waffle bar, along with coffee, juice, hot cocoa and tea.

During the breakfast, visitors can decorate a bag to use while going down the Yule slide. There will also be crafts like ornament decorating and making a holiday-themed picture frame.

Breakfast with Santa visitors can also enjoy “Jolly Days: Winter Wonderland.”

The annual holiday exhibit features indoor winter activities like a frozen castle, pretend ice fishing, and in-your-sock ice skating.

For Breakfast with Santa dates and tickets, click here.