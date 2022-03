Local

Children’s Museum makes additions to ‘Dinosphere’ exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is showing off new additions to the “Dinosphere.”

The exhibit originally opened 18 years ago and reopens Saturday.

Melissa Pederson, the exhibit’s developer, spoke with Daybreak on Friday.

Pederson discussed why the “Dinosphere” has been such a huge success, what to expect with the additions and whether they are permanent.

More information about the exhibit can be found on the museum’s website.