Children’s Museum making changes following ‘Juneteenth Watermelon Salad’ controversy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis says it will change some of its review processes after its contracted food service provider offered a “Juneteenth Watermelon Salad” for sale in the food court.

On June 3, the museum shared a Facebook post promoting its annual Juneteenth Jamboree event. In the post’s comments, a Facebook user shared a photo of the salad and its label.

Juneteenth, short for June 19, is a holiday marking the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to make sure that enslaved people be freed. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

In a statement posted Tuesday on Facebook, the museum said the prepackaged salad was “immediately and permanently” removed from the menu.

“We want to say how deeply sorry we are for the hurt this situation has caused,” the museum said.

The salad was part of a specific menu by the food service vendor designed to raise awareness about holidays like Juneteenth, according to the museum, and the “inappropriate name and label given to the salad” was not reviewed by museum staff.

“We learned a really hard lesson that oversight must play an important role in every museum relationship,” the museum said. “We have learned that we need to employ a more robust review process with our vendors. Our plan is to evaluate our processes and develop a strategy to prevent this from happening again.”

Once the revised process is in place, it will be placed on the museum’s website.

“We are an imperfect institution, but we are committed to improvement and will work tirelessly to regain your trust. The entire museum family, from our staff and volunteers to our board of trustees, is fully dedicated to making this right.”