Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announces new CEO

Dr. Jeffrey Patchen, outgoing CEO and president of the Children's Museum of Indianapolis; and Jennifer Pace Robinson, the incoming CEO and president, announced May 8, 2021. (Provided Photos/ Children's Museum of Indianapolis)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on Saturday announced a change in leadership as its president and CEO of more than 20 years retired.

The museum’s board of trustees unanimously selected Executive Vice President Jennifer Pace Robinson to replace Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, effective immediately, the museum said in Saturday news release.

Patchen was named president and CEO of the museum in 1999 and worked with the museum’s board of trustees for the last two years to prepare for his retirement, the museum said.

Pace Robinson has worked with the museum for 29 years.

Patchen announced his retirement to museum staff on Friday, saying “I wish nothing but the best for the museum and its future. We couldn’t be here without all of you—every single day, every hour of the day that you’re working here as incredible ambassadors for the museum. I appreciate your dedication and everything you have done to make the museum great and I know you will continue to do so with new leadership in the future.”

During Patchen’s time as CEP and president, museum expanded three times, received numerous national accolades and awards and created several new educational experiences including Dinosphere, The Power of Children, Fireworks of Glass, Beyond Spaceship Earth, National Geographic Treasures of the Earth and the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience, the museum said.

“Jennifer’s flair for design and passion for education consistently captures the attention and admiration of museum experts worldwide,” said Julie Carmichael, chairman of the board of the museum. “Jennifer is so well-respected on the global stage that she has been asked to serve as an international consultant to emerging museums, including those in Egypt, China, Japan and South Korea.”

“This fulfills a lifelong dream of mine to help make a positive change in the world, one child and one family at a time, by opening their eyes to the world around them,” said Pace Robinson.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution located at 30th and Meridian streets.