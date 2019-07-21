Children’s Museum of Indianapolis commemorates Apollo 11 landing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Children’s Museum on Saturday commemorated 50 years since U.S. astronauts landed on the moon with special programs and activities.

The museum says it was important to celebrate by teaching kids more about the Apollo 11 mission with the hopes of sparking an interest.

“Children today are going to be the future astronauts, they’re gonna be the explorers that go back to the moon, that go onto Mars and continue to explore our solar system. So our mission is to provide extraordinary experiences that have the power to transform the lives of children and families,” said Melissa Trumpey, director of public events and family programs with the museum.

Activities included viewing an earth rise photo through a telescope, learning more about astronauts and making a footprint.