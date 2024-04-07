Children’s Museum of Indianapolis gearing up for April 8 eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re just one day away from the total solar eclipse turning the day skies into darkness across Indianapolis.

Like many places across the city, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has plenty of fun eclipse events on the books for Sunday and Monday.

Things kick off at 11 a.m. Sunday with “Rising from the Ashes to Burning Bright with the Sun.” It’s a talk led by Bradley Williams, a NASA program executive in the heliophysics division. During the lecture, Williams will about his path to studying the sun for NASA.

Other events at the Children’s Museum on Sunday include talks about the James Webb Space Telescope, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, and deep space.

Sunday is only the start of the fun. The museum has plenty lined up for eclipse day on Monday.

“CAPCOM Go! The Apollo Story Sound and Light Show” in the Schaefer Planetarium and Space Object Theater will walk guests through how the Apollo 11 astronauts prepared themselves for the journey to the moon. These 30-minute shows begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue throughout Monday until 4:30 p.m.

There will also be a space mission simulation at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Schaefer Planetarium.

The Museum says they cannot guarantee a prime viewing spot of the eclipse. Leaders there tell us it will be a first come, first serve basis for the best spots.

Here’s a look at the museum’s eclipse viewing schedule.

1 p.m.: Sports equipment removed from outdoor sports areas

1: 40 p.m.: partial eclipse begins

3:07 p.m.: totality

4:23 p.m.: partial eclipse ends

More information about Sunday and Monday’s events can be found here.