Local

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis hosting Jolly Days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is still time to enjoy Jolly Days Winter Wonderland at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The festivities run through Jan. 2.

Visitors can make it snow in a giant snow globe, meet characters from Scrooge to Ms. Claus, “ice skate” in socks, explore an ice castle and meet Sana Claus.

Santa is available for meet and greets up until Christmas Eve. Due to COVID-19 protocols, children will not sit on Santa’s lap.

Leslie Olsen, the public relations manager at the museum, says parents need to make reservations when they come to the museum because it is only operating at 50% capacity.

Normally closed on Mondays during the winter, the museum will be open on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27.

Face masks are required for all visitors ages 2 and over, regardless of vaccination status.

More information is available on the museum’s website.