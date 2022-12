Local

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to be closed Monday after pipe burst

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announced Sunday night it will be closed Monday after a pipe burst, flooding the Welcome Center.

According to a tweet, as the result of extremely cold temperatures, a pipe burst causing flooding.

The museum asks if anyone has tickets for Monday, please call their customer service team between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to exchange them for another day.