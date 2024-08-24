Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to host fairytale-like fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will host its Museum by Moonlight Saturday evening. The single-night fundraiser offers guests an opportunity to support future generations in experiencing the museum.

This event is the museum’s biggest fundraiser and helps ensure that future generations can continue to dream and be inspired.

This year’s theme is “Museum Ever After.” Leaders at the museum say they want you to think fairytale-like for the attire.

“I think people love to come and just be able to explore the museum as an adult, to become a kid again. And really try and embrace the curiosity that just happens here,” Jeannie Infante, vice president of development at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. with lots of fun to be had.

“Some aerialist and stilt walkers walking around the museum, the ability for you to come and explore all five floors at the Children’s Museum along with our 7.5-acre sports legends experience,” Infante said.

Along with that, local food vendors and an open bar will be at the museum. Infante says a silent disco, band, and much more will happen throughout the museum.

The evening allows guests aged 21 and older to celebrate the museum’s nearly 100-year legacy of inspiring moments, joyful discoveries, and fairytale-like wonder.

For more information, click here.