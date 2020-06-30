Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to reopen to public on July 11

Photo of the Indianapolis Children's Museum.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is set to reopen back to the public.

The popular Indianapolis attraction will open its doors to the public on July 11.

The museum says the opening to the public will be at a limited capacity.

Families wanting to go must reserve a ticket in advance, including members and donors.

Face masks will be required in order to enter the museum.

Children young than 2 years old and those with medical challenges will be exempt.

The museum says it will deep clean the entire building each night.

Each exhibit will get regular cleanings throughout the day.