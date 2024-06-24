Chreece Hip-Hop Festival returns to Indianapolis in August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Chreece Hip-Hop Festival is returning to Indianapolis this summer.

It takes place on Saturday, Aug. 24 in Fountain Square.

Jay Brookinz, Chreece’s artistic director, joined Daybreak on Monday to discuss the festival.

Chreece is in its 10th year and is by described organizers as an Independent hip hop festival that celebrates the culture and diverse artistry of the genre.

Brookinz says more than 50 local artists will be featured and around 70 total hip-hop and R&B artists, DJs, and producers will perform at seven different venues.

The headliners this year are Curren$y and Dem Franchize Boyz.

“It’s a black-owned hip-hop festival in the heart of Fountain Square. And this year we’re going to be having Curren$y as one of our headliners, and if you were around, partying in the early 2000s, Dem Franchise Boys,” Brookinz said.

Meet the Headliners:

Curren$y is a former protégé of both Master P’s No Limit Records and Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment. Curren$y catapulted to underground stardom with his relentless mixtape drops. Known for his smooth flow and laid-back persona, he has collaborated with industry heavyweights like Wiz Khalifa and Freddie Gibbs, solidifying his status as a prolific force in Hip-Hop. (Bio provided by Eventbrite)

Dem Franchize Boyz are an iconic hip-hop collective hailing from Atlanta who are celebrated for pioneering the influential snap music movement. Exploding onto the scene in the early 2000s, their chart-topping anthems "White Tee" and "Lean wit It, Rock wit It" cemented their status as trailblazers in Southern Hip-Hop, reshaping the genre's sound and style. (Bio provided by Eventbrite)

Tickets start at $35. There are General Admission, VIP, and Platinum Package tickets available.

“We have a bunch of talented artists that are from Naptown that you guys really need to check out. So like it’s gonna be big, it’s gonna be big,” Brookinz said.

To learn more about the Chreece Hip Hop Festival, click here.