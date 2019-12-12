Christkindl Village Festival brings German Christmas spirit to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just a couple weeks before Christmas, a church in downtown Indianapolis wants people in the city to come and celebrate the spirit of Christmas with them.

The St. John Catholic Church’s Christkindl Village Festival has been shutting down the west block of Georgia Street for the past eight years and inviting more and more people to come and join in fun for people of all ages.

“We just love to bring the authentic meaning of Christmas to the heart of the city and thousands of people come and have a joyful experience,” said Father Rick Nagel. “Profoundly it’s community. It [shows] how we can come together to love each other and share the joy.”

The church kicked the event off Thursday with families, little kids and Christkindl Village leaders who participated in the the live nativity scene that featured “Moses” the camel and other live animals.

“Most people haven’t seen a camel and even the lambs and the goats; kids love them,” Father Nagel said. “Just to know that connects them back 2,000 years to Christ and what was happening in that manger. That’s the real spirit and the heart of Christmas coming out when you see the smiles on their faces.”

The Christkindl Village, which means “Christ Child” Village, is a celebration of the holiday with a traditional German Christmas experience. The event also highlights German culture with activities for kids, an alpine slide, German foods, beer and a Glühwein garden, musical performances including caroling and the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas.

There’s a variety of activities happening outdoors and indoors in case of inclement weather.

Here’s a daily schedule for the 2019 Christkindl Village Festival:

Thursday, December 12: 5 – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 13: 5 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 14: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 15: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

You can find out more about the Christkindl Village Festival and the different events and attractions for people of all ages by clicking here.