Christkindlmarkt opens for another year in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The annual Christkindlmarkt is now open in Carmel through Dec. 30th.

Maria Murphy, the CEO of the German inspired Christmas festival, said this is the first year the celebration will be held past Christmas.

This open-air holiday market was founded as a nonprofit organization in 2017. Since then, Murphy has traveled to Germany to recruit woodworkers, eateries, and culture experts to help put the festival together.

Ringo Muller is one of those woodworkers.

“My family has being doing this for 123 years,” he said. That makes Muller a fourth general woodworker. You can see him in action at the festival.

Christkindlmarkt was named the number one winner in the 2021 and 2019 USA TODAY Readers’ Choice travel award.

This year, it will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. As well as Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.